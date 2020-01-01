Ex-wife of White Settlement shooter speaks out

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — In a protective order petition filed in Oklahoma, the ex-wife of a man who killed two people inside a Texas church claimed he was violent, paranoid, and a religious fanatic.

Now, Angela Holloway wants everyone to know she encouraged him to get help for mental illness, but didn’t know where to turn.

Keith Thomas Kinnunen killed two people during a service inside a church near Fort Worth Sunday, before he was shot and killed by church security.

Holloway says Kinnunen was never formally diagnosed with a mental illness, but she says he was mentally ill and had lost touch with reality.

The two last spoke about three years ago before Kinnunen was ordered to stay away from his ex-wife for three years.



Holloway said, “he was not in his right mind. And, and, and I, (pause) I, I didn’t know how to go about talking to him about it other than, you know, you just need, you just need help. You need to be right. You need to be right in your head.”

Holloway also said she doesn’t understand what could have motivated the shooting, but knowing that he was the one who caused all that pain is hard.

She said she feels sorry for the victims, but never thought he was capable of a violent act such as what happened.