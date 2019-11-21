FBI arrests 2 former Houston police officers after deadly drug raid

HOUSTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Thursday morning in federal court, two former Houston police officers who were once hailed as heroes faced a judge, indicted on charges stemming from a police raid that left two people dead, and 4 officers shot.

Investigators say Gerald Goines and Steven Bryant obstructed justice by falsifying records.

Goines allegedly lying to attain a search warrant which led to the deadly shootout at this home.

Prosecutors say Bryant later lied to cover for his partner.



After serving the “no-knock” warrant, five officers were engaged in a gunfight, killing a husband and wife.

While police say small amounts of drugs, not including heroin were found in the home, Goines and Bryant claimed the couple were heroin dealers.

A third defendant, Patricia Garcia, was also charged with making false 911 calls, claiming the couple had machine guns.



With both men fighting the federal charges, the DA has also filed felony murder charges against Goines.

Goines is charged with two counts of depriving the victims’ constitutional right to be secure against unreasonable searches. The indictment alleges Goines made numerous materially false statements in the state search warrant he obtained for their residence.

Goines and Bryant are charged with obstructing justice by falsifying records. Goines allegedly made several false statements in his tactical plan and offense report prepared in connection with that search warrant. The indictment alleges Bryant falsely claimed in a supplemental case report he had previously assisted Goines in the Harding Street investigation. Bryant allegedly identified a brown powdery substance, likely heroin, he retrieved from Goines’ vehicle as narcotics purchased from the Harding Street residence Jan. 27.

Goines is further charged with three separate counts of obstructing an official proceeding. The federal grand jury alleged Goines falsely stated Jan. 30 that a confidential informant had purchased narcotics at the Harding Street location three days prior. He also falsely stated Jan. 31 that a second informant purchased narcotics at that residence that day, according to the charges. On Feb. 13, he also falsely claimed he had purchased narcotics at that residence on that day. The indictment alleges none of these statements were true.

Goines is represented by Attorney Nicole DeBorde in state court. She appeared with him in federal court on Wednesday. She told reporters she looks forward to defending her client.

“Keep in mind that all we have is an allegation. And, that allegation in the indictment certainly does contain what the government seems to believe it will be able to show in support of that indictment, but we’re going to have to take a look at why they brought these charges in this way to determine whether or not there could be double jeopardy,” DeBorde said.

The charges against Garcia allege she conveyed false information by making several fake 911 calls. Specifically, on Jan. 8, she allegedly made several calls claiming her daughter was inside the Harding Street location.

If convicted of the civil rights charges, Goines faces up to life in prison. Each obstruction count carries a potential 20-year sentence, while Garcia faces a five-year term of imprisonment for conveying false information.



The FBI is conducting the investigation.

Goines and Bryant were both out on bond for their previous charges in the botched raid. Goines is charged with two counts of felony murder, and Bryant is charged with second-degree tampering with a government document.

Garcia, the 911 caller, had not previously been charged in the case.