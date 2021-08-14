Federal judge orders Biden admin to reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters during the first news conference of his presidency in the East Room of the White House on March 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. On the 64th day of his administration, Biden, 78, faced questions about the coronavirus pandemic, immigration, gun control and other subjects. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — A federal court judge ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocol program, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The order came after Texas and Missouri attorney generals sued President Joe Biden on April 13 for temporarily suspending the MPP program, also known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which was later made a permanent suspension by the Department of Homeland Security.

On Friday the court ordered the Biden administration to “enforce and implement MPP in good faith until such a time as it has been lawfully rescinded in compliance with the APA and until such a time as the federal government has sufficient detention capacity.”