Flames reignite at Wurstfest grounds in New Braunfels

UPDATE: November 15, 2019: The fire has reignited at the Wurstfest event grounds.

NEW BRAUNFELS (NBC News) — A fire in a vendor booth at the Wurstfest Marktplatz has caused an estimated $50,000 in damages.

According to New Braunfels Fire Battalion Chief Mike Wehman, crews responded to the grounds for what he said was a smokey smell on the grounds.

Wehman said they arrived to a thick haze and an active fire in the vendor booth inside the Marktplatz building.

“Heavy smoke filled the entire Marktplatz area, which is a large, probably football field sized area,” Wehman said. “Smoke was emitting out of the open door. It was thick smoke and got worse after we got here as the fire started to spread.”

The fire itself was taken out quite quickly, according to Wehman, but he said the damage wasn’t as limited as they would have liked.

“Because the booths are like free-standing buildings within the building, the flames did damage the roof structure of the Marktplatz part of the building, that will have to get looked at by an engineer at a later date to determine what kind of repairs they’ll need to make,” Wehman said.

There were a few Wurstfest staff members inside the building, but Wehman said no one was injured.

Wehman said he isn’t speculating whether or not someone could have left something on from Wurstfest this past weekend to cause the fire.

“I wouldn’t speculate, but it doesn’t appear that something was left on,” Wehman said. “The investigators are in there right now.”



The investigation is ongoing.