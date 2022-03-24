LUBBOCK, Texas — Former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez was found guilty on 4 charges by a federal jury in Lubbock Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Jury deliberation started on Wednesday afternoon following closing arguments and continued Thursday morning before the jury returned with guilty verdicts on one charge of receipt of a bribe by an agent of an organization receiving federal funds and three counts of honest services mail fraud.

Vasquez was accused of accepting more than $130,000 over the course of nearly ten years from a radio system vendor in exchange for his recommendation that the City of San Angelo award the vendor with two contracts worth a total of $11.2 million.

Vasquez faces a total of 70 years in federal prison, 10 years for bribery, and 20 years for each charge of mail fraud.

More on this story