DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dallas police say four teens were detained after a 16-year-old was shot Wednesday morning.

Aerial video showed police investigating a crime scene at an apartment complex adjacent to a high school in Dallas.

Both the highschool and a middle school were both on lockdown, a Dallas police official confirmed.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but an update on his condition is unavailable at this time.