Free legal assistance available for residents affected by Hurricane Laura

Due to potentially dangerous and destructive conditions predicted in advance of Hurricane Laura’s landfall, the State Bar of Texas wants Southeast Texas residents to know free legal resources are available to low-income individuals affected by disasters.

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL)— Due to potentially dangerous and destructive conditions predicted in advance of Hurricane Laura’s landfall, the State Bar of Texas wants Southeast Texas residents to know free legal resources are available to low-income individuals affected by disasters.

The hotline number puts callers in touch with legal aid providers in their area who can help with:

• Assistance securing government benefits as they are made available;

• Assistance with life, medical, and property insurance claims;

• Help with home repair contracts and contractors;

• Replacement of wills and other important legal documents lost or destroyed in the

disaster;

• Consumer protection issues such as price-gouging and avoiding contractor scams

in the rebuilding process;

• Counseling on landlord-tenant problems and other matters.

The toll-free disaster legal services hotline number is (800) 504-7030. The hotline can assist callers in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

People who qualify for assistance will be matched with lawyers who can provide free, limited legal help.

You can find additional disaster recovery resources by clicking here, and here.

