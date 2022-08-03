LITHUANIA / FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – A Fort Hood soldier has died in Lithuania.

U. S. Army Europe and Africa Director of Public Affairs John Tomassi tells FOX 44 News that 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, a Section Sergeant with the 11th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, died in a vehicle-related incident on July 28 while on temporary duty status.

Tomassi says an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to this incident. He says U. S. Army Europe and Africa is in direct coordination with its host nation counterparts.

The organization’s thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Staff Sgt. Magallan.