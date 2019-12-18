Funeral set for Houston-area officer killed by man fleeing fraffic stop

HOUSTON (NBC News) — Family members, the Houston-area community and officers from around the nation will say their final goodbyes to a Nassau Bay police sergeant who was killed during a traffic stop last week.

Kaila Sullivan, 43, will be laid to rest Wednesday morning in Houston.

Multiple donations have been set up to help cover the services and to support her family. She was a 16-year veteran, and has a wife and son.

Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was assisting in a traffic stop on Dec. 10 at an apartment complex when police discovered the driver, identified by police as 21-year-old Tavores Henderson, had an outstanding warrant for assault on a family member, Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie said.

Police were in the process of handcuffing and arresting Henderson when he escaped the officers and got into his vehicle, Cromie said.

The man then drove off, striking Sullivan, who later died at a hospital, Cromie said. The vehicle was discovered abandoned and police believe Henderson ran away. He was eventually arrested and faces a capital murder charge.

Sullivan, 43, was approaching her 16-year anniversary with the Nassau Bay Police Department and had worked on the night shift, Cromie said, calling her “a consummate professional in police work.”

“She was a police officer at heart. She came to work every day, she enjoyed the job,” he said. “Her blood ran blue. She was a police officer’s police officer.”