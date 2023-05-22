Lorena, Tx (FOX44) — Lorena Police have arrested a 67-year-old man who has been an umpire for girls high school softball teams throughout Central Texas on charges of inappropriate conduct with an underage girl.

Kevin Anthony Gibson, Sr., of Copperas Cove, remained in the McLennan County Jail on Monday with bonds totaling $115,000.

Police reported the investigation started when the parents of a 15-year-old girl made a complaint. Police said the investigation indicated the girl was sent pictures of nude women.

As the investigation proceeded, police said an officer assumed the identity of the victim and kept the conversation going with the suspect – who asked for pictures and offered to give the victim a tablet and a new phone with which to communicate – telling her to hide them from her parents and to always delete what she most recently sent.

Gibson was arrested at 11:35 a.m. Friday, and was booked into the McLennan County Jail with charges listed – including two counts of displaying harmful information to a minor and one count of online solicitation of a minor.

Police are continuing their investigation, and are asking that anyone with information about this offense or other possible victims should contact the Lorena Police Department at 254-716-8661.