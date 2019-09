(ODESSA/MIDLAND)— On Saturday afternoon, a shooting suspect opened fire on officers and driver on I-20 after being pulled over by Odessa Troopers for a traffic violation.

Odessa police confirmed that five people were killed and 21 were injured in the shooting.

Among the injured was a 17-month-old infant who was life-flighted to Lubbock.

