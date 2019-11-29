Gov. Abbott delivers Thanksgiving meals to homeless in Austin

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — After helping Meals on Wheels deliver turkey, stuffing, and sides Thanksgiving Day, Governor Greg Abbott joined volunteers at a recently opened homeless camp in Austin.

Organizers of the camp say at first they only saw two or three people every day but now, every single bay is full.

Many people say they feel safer in the camp than they did in downtown Austin.

Gov. Abbott said, “this is a way of responding with compassion, with hope, for our fellow men.”

Blake Moore, homeless, said, “I came in. It was real welcoming. They gave us sleeping bags to keep warm. Gloves. It’s been real nice.”

The governor says this is a strategy that’s working because complaints have seemed to have gone down dramatically.

Some people say more can still be done to help, like giving those in need access to bus passes and mental health counseling.