Gov. Abbott, HHSC announces $3 million emergency grant got aging, disability services

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) – Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has received approval for a $3 million emergency grant for Aging and Disability Resource Centers from the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Community Living.

ADRCs are a one-stop shop offering resources for older adults, people with disabilities, and caregivers in Texas.

“I am grateful for our continued collaboration with our federal partners to expand access to these crucial resources for older adults and Texans with disabilities,” Abbott said. “As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to ensuring these important aging and disability services are available in communities across the Lone Star State.”

“The clients that Aging and Disability Resource Centers serve are among some of the most vulnerable populations. This emergency grant will ensure they can continue receiving critical services during this time of crisis,” Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter said . “The extra funding will allow ADRCs to support more people as the demand for services increases amid the COVID-19 outbreak.”

ADRCs serve as a key point of access to specialized information, referral, and assistance about private and public community-based long-term services and supports options. Some of the services include transportation to medical appointments, meal delivery, help with housework, daily grooming, and respite care for caregivers. HHSC, which administers all 28 ADRCs in Texas, will distribute the grant money to each of them to help provide those services for more people as well as coordinated assessments, care transitions, and social isolation mitigation.

ADRCs are located throughout Texas and serve every county in the state. More information about them is available here.

Texans can also call 855-YES-ADRC (855-937-2372) to learn about programs and services.