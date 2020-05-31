Gov. Abbott surges state resources in response to protest violence

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL)— Governor Greg Abbott surged substantial statewide resources to cities throughout Texas in response to escalating protest violence.

The FBI has also deployed tactical teams to assist state and local law enforcement. The Governor has ordered thousands more troopers to these cities and more than one thousand National Guard to assist the Department of Public Safety, and local law enforcement in their efforts.

These efforts are in addition to the Governor’s actions yesterday when he deployed DPS troopers to Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin and activated the Texas National Guard.

“Texans First Amendment rights are absolute and will always be protected,” said Governor Abbott. “But violence, vandalism, and looting will not be tolerated in this state and those found in violation of the law will be arrested and prosecuted.”

Tune in to hear from Governor Greg Abbott on Monday, June 1 on Texoma’s FOX at 9 p.m. and KFDX at 10 p.m.