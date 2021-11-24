Gov. Abbott to serve tamales to law enforcement, troops at the border in the RGV

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be delivering tamales to those working at the southern border as part of Operation Lone Star.

Abbott will be picking up Delia’s Tamales and then meeting with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas National Guard service members.

DPS Executive Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department (TMD) Major General Tracy Norris, and Deputy Adjutant General for Air, Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer will be joining the governor.

The gesture is a thank you “to the troopers and service members for their service and sacrifice to secure our southern border,” said a release.

Earlier, Abbott stopped at Del Rio, Texas to do the same.

The event is set to start at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

