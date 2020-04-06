Governor Abbott announces incoming shipments of protective equipment, provides update on distribution in Texas

At a March 31, 2020 news conference, Governor Greg Abbott issues an executive order requiring all Texans to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19. The order includes exceptions for providing or procuring essential services. (Pool photo)

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL)- Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference on Monday to provide an update on personal protective equipment distribution throughout the state of Texas.

Abbott also announced that Texas received 2.5 million masks in the past 24 hours, and will receive an additional 3 million masks by April 11.

Governor Abbott provided a region-by-region breakdown of supplies that have been distributed over the past week; including masks, face shields, gloves, gowns, and coveralls.

Abbott also discussed the distribution process for personal protective equipment in Texas.

Abbott was joined for the press conference by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

“It is vital that our health care workers and first responders on the front lines have the personal protective equipment they need to stay safe as they respond to COVID-19,” Governor Abbott said. “The Supply Chain Strike Force is working closely with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to exhaust all avenues for the purchasing and delivery of these critical supplies. We continue to make tremendous progress to distribute these resources throughout the state, and with more supplies on the way, we are strengthening our state’s ability to protect our health care workers and the patients they serve. I thank all of our health care workers and first responders as well as the supply chain workers who are working tirelessly to deliver this essential equipment to Texas.”