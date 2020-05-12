Gov. Abbott extends COVID-19 Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on May 5, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation extending his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19.

Originally issued on March 13 and extended on April 12, the Disaster Declaration provides the state a number of resources to effectively serve Texans as the Lone Star State continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priority remains the health and safety of all Texans,” Governor Abbott said.

“By extending the disaster declaration, we are ensuring that Texas has the resources and capabilities in place to safely and strategically open the state while containing the spread of this virus,” Governor Abbott said. “As we move forward in our response, I urge all Texans to continue following the health and safety guidelines laid out by the CDC and Texas’ team of medical experts.”

