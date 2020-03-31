1  of  2
Abbott closes all Texas schools through May 4. WF City Council amends shelter-in-place order
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing
HHSC launches statewide COVID-19 mental health support Line

(Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL)- Texas Health and Human Services has launched a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This new resource offers COVID-19-related mental health support for all Texans. People can call the Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at (833) 986-1919.

“Through this new effort, we are connecting Texans with mental health professionals who can help provide support to those who are feeling overwhelmed and stressed,” said Sonja Gaines, Deputy Executive Commissioner for Intellectual and Developmental Disability and Behavioral Health Services. “It can be helpful to talk to someone when you are facing anxiety, depression and stress, which are not uncommon to experience in the face of a rapidly changing situation like a pandemic.”

Operated by the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD, the support line offers trauma-informed support and psychological first aid to those experiencing stress and anxiety related to COVID-19. Counseling services are confidential and free of charge to people who call the hotline.

“It is important to recognize how our mental health can be affected by the pandemic,” Sen. Jane Nelson said. “The mental health support line for COVID-19 will go a long way to ensure Texans who are struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health issues can access the care they need.”

For general health-related information and precautions on COVID-19, people can visit the DSHS webpage and the CDC webpage. To stay up-to-date on the latest news impacting HHS services and regulated providers, people can visit the HHS COVID-19 webpage.

For more information on mental health resources, find your local mental health authority here.

Just a reminder that any questions or concerns you may have about COVID-19 right here in Texoma, call the coronavirus hotline number at (940) 761-7909 for Wichita Falls residents, and (877) 215-8336 or 211 for Oklahoma residents.

