Home explodes in Brownfield

BROWNFIELD (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men were injured after a house exploded Thursday. The apparent accident is serving as a reminder of why you never take a propane tank indoors.

The explosion happened in Brownfield, about 40 miles southwest of Lubbock.

The fire department there believes there was a propane tank inside the home that the two men may have been trying to use for heat when the explosion happened.

The investigation has revealed there was no electricity or gas connected to the home, and that the two men were not supposed to be there.

The men were taken to a Brownfield hospital but had to be transferred to a Lubbock due to severe burns.

Their conditions are currently unknown.