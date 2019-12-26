Houston family loses home just before Christmas

HOUSTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Donations are being collected for a Houston family who lost their home just before Christmas. Officials say the fire was reported Tuesday morning just after 5 in North Harris County.

A family was inside sleeping at the time of the fire but were able to escape the burning home. Two children were taken to Texas Children’s Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The family says they lost their life savings in the fire, along with clothes and Christmas gifts. They say two dogs were killed in the fire.

A GoFund Me page has been set up to help the family. The American Red Cross is also assisting.



Homeowner, Ruperta Leal said, “we were all asleep when the fire started consuming the house. My son in law ran to wake us up and let us know that the house was on fire.”

Daughter Mariana Grifaldo said “they had something to call their own and now it’s gone. Their savings is gone, their clothing is gone, both of their pets is gone. Like all in one day everything gone.”