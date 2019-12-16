Houston mother arrested for allegedly lying to detectives

HOUSTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A Houston mother has been arrested after allegedly lying to detectives about her son’s whereabouts on the night Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was run over and killed.

Tavores Henderson’s mother appeared in court with 3 deputies by her side. Tiffany Henderson was charged with a 3rd-degree felony of hindering an investigation.

Early Wednesday morning a SWAT scene unfolded outside Tiffany Henderson’s home as police gathered there to arrest her son Tavores.

Tiffany Henderson told deputies that she was just coming home from work. They had screenshots of surveillance footage that clearly shows Tavores Henderson being dropped off at 12:30 a.m..

The video further shows Henderson being dropped off by his mother.

Investigators say by the time authorities arrived at her home, Tiffany Henderson had already met with her son and taken him to a hotel, and police say they have video that proves it.