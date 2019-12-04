Houston officer shoots himself during training

HOUSTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A Houston police officer is being treated at a hospital after accidentally shooting himself.

Police said it happened around 11:15 Tuesday morning during training at the HPD academy.

According to Houston’s police chief, the officer tried pulling his gun out of his holster and it accidentally went off.

According to the chief, the bullet went through the officer’s thigh and out through his ankle.

An investigation is ongoing at this time and police say they blame the design of the specific gun holster being used.

The injured officer, who has been with the department for 27 years, was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital and was reportedly conscious and stable.