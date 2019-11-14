Houston shooting victim upset with Amazon’s Alexa Device

HOUSTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A Houston man says an intruder shot him inside his home, and now he’s upset amazon’s virtual assistant “Alexa” couldn’t dial 911.

The victim says he was shot while in his kitchen cooking dinner when a bullet came through his window.

The man says the device couldn’t help, responding, “you must try another device.”

The victim and his wife drove to the hospital. He’s expected to be okay.

The suspect has not been caught.

Now, Amazon does not claim Alexa is able to dial 911 on its own. But with additional equipment connected to it, Alexa can then call authorities.

It’s unclear if the homeowner had the extra technology.