ICE Bluebonnet Detention Facility grows closer to opening day

JONES COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Bluebonnet facility in Jones County will soon transition to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center for illegal immigrants.

On Tuesday, officials opened the facility to the public for a tour.

Its been roughly three months since the Bluebonnet facility was officially signed into being.

First, the intake section, where detainees must be processed within 12 hours of being brought to the facility.

These temporary cells hold about 20 people each, according to Marc J. Moore, Ice Field Director, Dallas Office.