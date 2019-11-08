Breaking News
Kody Lott denied new trial, conviction upheld

Judge stays ‘Texas 7’ gang member execution for 2nd time

Texas News
Posted: / Updated:

Mugshot of Patrick Murphy, inset, over a photograph of the Walls Unit in Huntsville, where Texas executions are carried out. Murphy was to be executed Nov. 13 but that execution has been put on hold.
Photo courtesy: NBC DFW

HOUSTON (AP) — The execution of a “Texas 7” gang member who killed a police officer has been stayed again because the state refuses to provide him with a Buddhist chaplain in the death chamber.

The U.S. Supreme Court initially blocked Patrick Murphy’s execution in March, saying his religious rights would be violated if no Buddhist chaplain was present. A month later, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice banned all clergy in death chambers and rescheduled Murphy’s execution for Nov. 13.

U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks stayed Murphy’s execution on Thursday, days before he was scheduled for lethal injection.

Murphy and six inmates escaped prison in 2000, committed robberies and killed Officer Aubrey Hawkins. One subsequently killed himself, four have been executed, while Murphy and another await execution.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

5 year old saves mom

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 year old saves mom"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-8-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-8-19"

Tracy Jackson comforted her dog Chancellor as he underwent grueling cancer treatments. Now he's doing the same for her.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracy Jackson comforted her dog Chancellor as he underwent grueling cancer treatments. Now he's doing the same for her."

Jason Carlile released in Aug. following bond reduction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jason Carlile released in Aug. following bond reduction"

Arrest warrant issued for first-degree murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest warrant issued for first-degree murder"

What the Tech: Mysterious text messages

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Mysterious text messages"

Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF"

Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child"

Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story"

Elaine Hays enters race for 13th Congressional District

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elaine Hays enters race for 13th Congressional District"

Region 9 hosts 8th annual Red, White and Hire You job fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 9 hosts 8th annual Red, White and Hire You job fair"

Arrest warrant issued for G-Spot Lawton shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest warrant issued for G-Spot Lawton shooting"