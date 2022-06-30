Kaitlin Armstrong, accused of killing Moriah Wilson, was captured in Costa Rica. (U.S. Marshals Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson, was captured at a Costa Rica hostel Wednesday, over a month after the murder.

U.S. Marshals worked with Homeland Security and authorities in Costa Rica to find her at the hostel on Santa Teresa Beach, which borders to Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Thursday. She will be deported and returned to the U.S.

Investigators found Armstrong, 34, had used a phony passport on May 18 to board a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey, to San Jose, Costa Rica, according to U.S. Marshals.

U.S. Marshals had already known she was given transportation to the airport in Newark, but no flight reservations were found in her name.

Prior to the May 18 flight, Armstrong was seen on surveillance video at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on May 14, where she boarded a plane to Houston before catching a connecting flight to New York.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, flew out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on May 14. (U.S. Marshals Photo)

The murder took place May 11, according to past reports from Austin Police. Wilson was shot and killed at a home off Maple Avenue in east Austin. Wilson, a world-class cyclist, was in Texas preparing to compete in a race. She is originally from Vermont.

An anonymous tipster told police that Armstrong believed her boyfriend was romantically involved with Wilson, leading her to become “furious,” “shaking with anger” and wanting to “kill” Wilson.

Both Wilson’s family and Armstrong’s boyfriend, however, have since denied reports that the two were romantically involved at the time of Wilson’s death.

Austin Police questioned Armstrong after the murder but did not arrest her at the time, U.S. Marshals said.

The department also issued a warrant for Armstrong’s arrest on May 17, days after she had already fled the state. Armstrong had also sold her black Jeep to a CarMax dealership in south Austin on May 13 prior to leaving Texas, U.S. Marshals said.

A federal arrest warrant for Armstrong was obtained on May 25 for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.