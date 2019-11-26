Keller ISD kids and concentration through Bal-A-Vis-X

KELLER (KFDX/KJTL) — Teachers will tell you, one of the hardest parts of their job is to get and keep their students focused.

At Keller ISD, teachers have found a way to help their students zero in, and the benefits are remarkable.

At Liberty Elementary in Keller ISD, students are succeeding in ways they haven’t before.



Teachers give credit to something happening in the library. The room that should be silent now has a rhythm



It’s called Bal-A-Vis-X. Some 300 exercises designed by a first-grade teacher to help to help kids focus.



All the teachers at Liberty have been trained on their exercises, and use them when kids are in a slump or having a bad day.



Action and reaction. Balance and zen. Students and success.