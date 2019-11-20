Kerrville Walmart employee shot and killed

1  of  2
KERRVILLE (KFDX/KJTL) — Another Walmart employee was shot and killed in a Walmart parking lot in Texas Monday night in another apparent murder-suicide.

Kerrville police say Melissa Villagrana was found dead after an hours-long standoff with the shooter.

Officers had the murder suspect, identified as Fernando Rolon, cornered in a nearby movie theater where traffic was being diverted for much of the day.

The sheriff’s office said they found Rolon deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say that Rolon and the victim knew each other, but there’s no word yet on the extent of the relationship.

