Kerrville Walmart employee shot and killed

KERRVILLE (KFDX/KJTL) — Another Walmart employee was shot and killed in a Walmart parking lot in Texas Monday night in another apparent murder-suicide.

Kerrville police say Melissa Villagrana was found dead after an hours-long standoff with the shooter.

Officers had the murder suspect, identified as Fernando Rolon, cornered in a nearby movie theater where traffic was being diverted for much of the day.

The sheriff’s office said they found Rolon deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say that Rolon and the victim knew each other, but there’s no word yet on the extent of the relationship.