SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Federal prosecutors are expected to share an update Tuesday afternoon marking one year since the deadliest human smuggling incident in the country’s history.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. in San Antonio, which is where authorities found a tractor-trailer carrying migrants abandoned near an auto salvage yard last year. In total, 53 people died, including children. Almost a dozen others suffered injuries because of the sweltering conditions.

A release about the news conference shared lawyers as well as investigators “will provide significant updates to the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the 2022 human smuggling incident that resulted in the death of 53 men, women and children, along with 11 injured.”

The abandoned truck had 67 people packed onto it, and Mexican immigration officials last year said the dead included 27 from Mexico, 14 from Honduras, seven from Guatemala and two from El Salvador. Investigators discussed how challenging it was at that time to identify some of the victims as well as notify their families about the tragedy.

Authorities also took an American truck driver into custody along with another U.S. citizen and two other men.

After this tragedy, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state would start additional truck checkpoints to target trucks like the one found in San Antonio. However, a couple of months prior to that action, he had to roll back Texas’ inspections of commercial vehicles at the southern border because they clogged traffic for more than a week.