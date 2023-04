HOUSTON (KIAH) — The jackpot for the Texas Lottery’s Lotto Texas game is an estimated $63.25 million for its next drawing Saturday night.

There were no tickets sold for Wednesday’s drawing matching all six numbers which were 27, 28, 30, 36, 46, and 51.

The Saturday jackpot has an estimated cash value of $39.2 million.

Tickets for the next drawing can be purchased until 10:02 p.m. Saturday with the drawing taking place at 10:12 p.m.