HOUSTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, July 23.

According to a press release from Lt. Gov. Patrick’s campaign, he is experiencing only mild symptoms and is isolating at home and following appropriate protocols.

Patrick previously experienced another mild case of COVID about 8 months ago.

He is fully vaccinated and received a booster last fall. His campaign said he will work from home this week.