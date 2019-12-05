Lubbock wineries receive national attention

LUBBOCK (KFDX/KJTL) — Lubbock wineries are receiving some national attention after Forbes magazine ranked the city as one of the most “underrated” in the country for grapes.

Potential that is just starting to be noticed, earning awards and attention at the national level.

David Mueller at Caprock Winery said “We’re still the infants in the industry. Texas is the wild west of wine at this point.”

Kim McPherson at McPherson’s Cellars said, “I’m venturing to say there may be more ‘verved’ grown in Texas than parts of California!”

The sucess starts from the ground up. With soil perfect for some of the ‘rarer’ types of grapes found across the world.



McPherson said “We have people come in and ask do you have a cabernet a merlot a chardonnay and we go uhhhh nooo. A good friend of mine calls that chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla. We have pistaschio, and we have rocky road you know odd ball stuff!”

Those unique varities are what sets Lubbock apart. And owners say if you give them a few more years, Lubbock wine could become a powerhouse.



Mueller said “We’re kinda the new kids on the block so we’re still figuring things out but we’re excited by the potential and we’re excited to be here in both the present and the future.”