Man charged with capital murder after shooting Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy

Texas News
Posted: / Updated:

photo courtesy of NBC News

CARTHAGE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man who fled after fatally shooting a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop in East Texas early Tuesday was later arrested in Louisiana and charged with capital murder.

An official with the Panola County sheriff’s office says Deputy Chris Dickerson died after being shot numerous times.

The 28-year-old had been with the sheriff’s office for eight years.

Authorities say 47-year-old Gregory Newson of Shreveport was arrested about an hour later following a high-speed police chase in Louisiana.

Panola County is located on the Texas border with Louisiana. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News