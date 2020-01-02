Man killed, driver charged with third DWI after fiery crash in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA (NEXSTAR/KPRC) — A man is dead and another is in custody after a drunk driving crash in Pasadena.

Police said the crash happened around 3:40 a.m. on Genoa Red Bluff Road between Space Center Boulevard and Red Bluff Road.

A motorcyclist was speeding, heading westbound on Genoa Red Bluff when he t-boned the passenger side of a small, four-door sedan, authorities said. The impact caused the sedan and motorcycle to spin and catch on fire, police said.

Officers said the motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car — later identified as 30-year-old Stephen Dario Rodriguez — was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators determined Rodriguez had been driving under the influence and was charged with his third DWI.

According to authorities, the victim was a 24-year-old man, but his identity has not yet been released.

Police are still working to determine which driver was at fault, but to do that, they will have to do a full reconstruction of the accident.