MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — School is back in session at the Marlin Independent School District, and this year there are a lot of big changes. However, the one big thing that remains constant is the positivity and the energy at the school.

Leaders at Marlin ISD have been hard at work ensuring the first day of the academic school year is successful for its students. Newly-implemented to the district – teachers, staff and students will only report to school four days out of the week.

This allows everyone to have a restful three-day weekend and four days of a highly interactive education they hope will boost attendance and morale – all the while keeping the 180 day school year with holidays and weather days.

“We are so excited to welcome students back for a ’23-’24 school year. It is just always a great time knowing that students are here ready to learn, and our faculty and staff this morning took them in with open arms,” says Marlin ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl J. Henson.

Despite what happened last semester with Marlin ISD’s latest graduating class, Dr. Henson assures that academics and a quality education are at the forefront of everything they do.

The district is grateful for the community support and the faculty and staff who will show up everyday for its students.

“So it’s all about being positive and keeping the energy where it needs to be. And we do talk about the golden standard. And so, we have a mindset that excellence is the option, knowing that everything that we touch in our children will turn to gold,” shares Dr. Henson.

Leaders with Marlin ISD look forward to a successful academic school year.