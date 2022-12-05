IRVING, Texas (FOX 44) — An Amber Alert issued for a missing Irving, Texas child has been discontinued after the child was found and reported safe.

The Irving Police Department said Monday afternoon that four-month-old Gianina Martinez is in the process of being reunited with her family. Gianina was previously believed to be in imminent danger.

Gianina Martinez (left) and Germey Martinez (right). (Photos Courtesy: Irving Police Department)

Police said Gianina was taken by her father, 29-year-old Germey Martinez, after assaulting the victim at their apartment in the 6300 block of N. MacArthur Boulevard. Germey was later taken into custody without incident.