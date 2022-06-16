HONEY GROVE, Texas – UPDATE: 13-year-old Kionna Braxton has been found and is safe, according to the Honey Grove Police Department.

An Amber Alert was issued for Braxton, who was last seen in the 1000 block of Elm Street in Honey Grove, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Braxton was described as 4’11”, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. DPS said she was wearing “blondish/brown braids, orange and white cheerleading outfit, and blue/orange/red Croc footwear.”

Braxton was last seen around 1:40 p.m. on June 14. Authorities said she was believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”