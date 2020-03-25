1  of  2
Nacogdoches County confirms the first COVID-19 case, East Texas total now at 25

by: Christa Wood

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The total of COVID-19 cases in East Texas has grown to 25.

Officials with the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office, have confirmed a positive case in that county.

DSHS is conducting a contact investigation and will reach out to anyone that was potentially exposed.

No information about the patient is being released at this time.

EAST TEXAS CASES

The other cases in East Texas are in the following counties: Smith, Gregg, Rusk, Hopkins, Morris, Cass, Bowie, and now Nacogdoches.

Smith County has 14, Rusk County has two, and all other counties have one.

Officials have asked the public to do the following:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
  • Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are sick, older, and/or have a medical condition.
  • If you are sick, stay home except to access medical care. If you are able to take care of yourself, stay home. If you need to see your doctor, call ahead.
  • Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and non-essential trips into the public.
  • Cancel events of more than 10 people.
  • Limit close contact (at least six feet) with other people. Employers should allow alternative work options as much as possible.

Nacogdoches Medical Center, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, and Excel ER in collaboration with Nacogdoches government officials and SFA School of Nursing are also announcing a call center and remote testing facility dedicated to COVID-19 concerns in Nacogdoches.

If you think you have been exposed to the virus or have symptoms, first call the Nacogdoches Medical Center at 936-468-4787. Medical staff will be available to screen patients over the phone and SCHEDULE testing at the remote facility.

