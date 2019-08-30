New Texas laws going into effect Sept. 1

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Change is coming for Texas. More than 800 new laws go into effect Sept. 1. Some of those laws affect lemonade stands, alcohol delivery, and postpartum depression.

Here are 12 of them:

TOBACCO (SB 21) The legal age for purchasing and possessing Tobacco will now be raised to 21. You must be 21-years old to purchase, consume or possess tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. You can read more about this law here.

SEXUAL ASSAULT KITS (HB 8) Sexual assault kits will be analyzed within 90 days of receiving the evidence. This bill establishes the timelines for processing and testing the kits. All evidence will be preserved for a minimum of 40 years. You can read more about this law here.

ALCOHOL DELIVERY (SB 1232) The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will give permits to qualifying beer and wine retailers so that the retailers can make alcohol deliveries. “Under current law, certain grocery store cafes that hold a wine and beer retailer’s permit to allow onsite consumption can provide delivery services for beer to consumers. By expanding the authority of permitted wine and beer retailers to apply for a local cartage permit that would allow for the delivery of wine and malt beverages as well as beer, the bill would support Texas businesses and extend the same statutory permissions to wine and beer retailer permit holders as other similar alcoholic beverage permit holders,” according to this bill analysis. You can read more about this law here.

LEMONADE STANDS (HB 234) Texas Governor Greg Abbot signed the “Lemonade stand law” on June 10, 2019, to prevent police or code enforcement officers from shutting down lemonade stands run by kids. You can read more about this law here.

DRIVER RESPONSIBILITY PROGRAM (HB 2048) The Driver Responsibility Program has been repealed. Effective September 1, DRP surcharge suspensions will end. After September 1, 2019 all surcharge assessments will be waived and no future surcharges will be assessed after. You will still be responsible for any other suspensions, fines or fees on your driving record. Additionally, higher fines will be placed on drivers for driving while intoxicated. Fees will increase from $1,000 to $3,000 for a first offense, and up to $6,000, depending on the blood alcohol level. You can read more about this law here and here.

POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION (HB 253) A five-year strategic plan is being required to improve access to postpartum depression screening, referral, treatment, and support services. You can read more about this law here.

SCHOOL MARSHALLS (HB 1387) The number of school marshals a campus can appoint is increasing. Rather than one marshall per 200 students, schools can now appoint a marshall per 100 students. You can read more about this law here.

HUNTING AND FISHING LICENCES (HB 547) You will soon be allowed to present your license on a wireless device. You can do so through the Parks and Wildlife Department website or simply a photo of your license. You must be 17 years of age or older to be licensed. You can read more about this law here.

COUGH SYRUP (HB 1518) Distributions of dextromethorphan to minors will be prohibited. “Dextromethorphan means any compound, mixture, or preparation containing any detectable amount of that substance, including its salts, optical isomers, and salts of optical isomers.” You can read more about this law here.

HAZING (SB 38) Hazing means any intentional, knowing, or reckless act, occurring on or off the campus of an educational institution, by one person alone or acting with others, directed against a student. This bill redifines hazing, including specific actions. The law also gives immunity to anyone who voluntarity reports a hazing incident. You can read more about hazing and this law here.

BRASS KNUCKLES (HB 446) There will soon be criminal consequences of engaging in certain conduct with certain instruments designed to strike another individual. The offense may result in a state jail felony. You can read more about this law here.

SEXUAL ASSAULT (SB 1259) This law will expand the definitions of sexual assualts commited by fertility doctors. Sexual assault offenses are second-degree felonies. You can read more about this law here and here.

You can search for additional laws here.



