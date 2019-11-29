North Texas woman dies in Belize bus crash while on cruise

UPDATE: Nov. 29, 11:04 a.m.

A North Texas woman is among six people who died in a bus crash in Belize Wednesday, police say.

The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday and involved a group who was originally traveling on a Carnival Cruise from Galveston, according to Houston’s NBC affiliate KPRC. The group was on an independent bus tour when the crash happened, Carnival Cruise Line told KPRC.

The North Texas woman was identified by authorities in Belize as 51-year-old Sara Armijo, of Grand Prairie. She was one of two Americans to die in the crash — the other was identified as Jacqueline Abad, 53.

GALVESTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Carnival Cruise Line is confirming seven guests traveling on a cruise ship out of Galveston were involved in a deadly bus crash while on an independent tour in Belize.

The cruise line says two of the passengers died in the crash on Wednesday and five others remain hospitalized.

The accident occurred after the van full with cruise ship passengers was returning from a popular tour.

According to local sources, the red SUV was attempting to overtake another vehicle when it collided into a white van carrying the tourists.

As a result of the head-on collision, five passengers died including three residents of Belize and two cruise ship passengers.

One guest was taken back to the United States for medical care.

Carnival says, along with their passengers, there were passengers from at least one other cruise line on the bus.

The Carnival vista departed Galveston on Saturday for a seven-day voyage.

The ship is scheduled to return to Galveston Saturday.