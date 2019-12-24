Off-duty Dallas police officer hurt in street racing crash

DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — In Dallas, an off-duty police officer is in critical condition after crashing while street racing. Video from a doorbell camera offers a glimpse into the seconds just before that officer lost control and slammed into a tree.

You can see a white car speed by, followed by a black car believed to be driven by the officer. This all happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Dallas police were at the scene for hours trying to figure out exactly how and why this happened.

Chief Rene Hall spoke to our sister station about the difficulties in this particular case with it being just days before Christmas.



Hall said, “right now, the doctors are doing a lot of tests and so right now we’re just waiting to see what those injuries are and to give us the diagnosis… It’s the holiday season and it’s just hard to have to deliver this kind of news to families anytime, but especially during the holiday.

Chief Hall is asking anyone with information on the white car seen in the video to come forward.

Police believe they are looking for a 2 door white Suzuki.

Neighbors in the area say that part of Mockingbird Lane is known for speeding and street racing.