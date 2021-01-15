Officials closing Texas Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day amid planned protests

AUSTIN (KVEO) — Law enforcement officials are closing the Texas Capitol from Saturday through Wednesday in an abundance of caution from armed protests.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced on Friday that the Texas State Capitol and Capitol Grounds will be closed off from Saturday through Wednesday.

DPS officials said they are aware of armed protests that were planned at the state capitol this week and will heavily guard the building over the next few days.

Officials noted that “violent extremists who may seek to exploit constitutionally protected events to conduct criminal acts” could be present at the event and want to protect the state capitol.

“DPS has deployed additional personnel and resources to the Capitol and are working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Austin Police Department to monitor events and enforce the rule of law,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw.