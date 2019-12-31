Panola County deputy shot & killed early Tuesday morning during traffic stop

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) —An East Texas sheriff’s department is mourning one of their own Tuesday morning.

According to KGAS Radio in Carthage, a deputy was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

KGAS says Sheriff Kevin Lake confirmed multiple Texas Rangers are taking over the investigation, and one person has been taken into custody.

The deputy’s name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

KETK has reached out to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office for more details and we’re awaiting a call back.

SUPPORT FOR THE DEPARTMENT

Several surrounding sheriff’s offices have already posted Facebook to share their condolences.