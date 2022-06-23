UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — At least 16 people, including 14 elementary school students, were killed in a Texas school shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. Law enforcement shot and killed the suspect, who Abbott said was an 18-year-old.
An Associated Press photographer captured the scene outside Robb Elementary School off Old Carrizo Road. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District reported an active shooter situation at 12:15 p.m.
The photos show the law enforcement response outside that afternoon, including medics, local police, district police and the FBI.
Nexstar reporter Jala Washington also took photos near the elementary school around 6:30 p.m. Roads were still blocked off as law enforcement vehicles lined the streets.
Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.