ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — At least four people were stabbed during a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Abilene Saturday night.

The incident happened at St. Vincent Palotti Catholic Church on the 2500 block of Westview Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Police told KTAB and KRBC the victims were all attending the outdoor celebration, which featured multiple events, including a car show, softball game, vendor fair, live music, and more, when they were stabbed.

Multiple victims were taken to Hendrick Medical Center, and their current conditions are unknown.

All the victims told police they did not recognize the suspect, who was also hospitalized during the incident.

One victim, who was still at the scene, told KTAB and KRBC he was changing a headlight on his car that was parked by the church when the suspect walked by a group he was talking to and stabbed one of the members.







The victim and other witnesses then chased the suspect down, and that’s when the suspect slashed the victim across his face and neck.

It’s unknown how the suspect was injured, but he was eventually taken into custody and will be charged with at least four counts of Aggravated Assault in connection to this incident when he is released from the hospital.

