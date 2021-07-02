HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — One woman was killed and two men were injured in a shooting at a gas station Friday morning.

The shooting took place at the Stripes on Tyler and Frontage at the gas pumps around 11:00 a.m., according to Harlingen Police Sergeant Larry Moore.

Sources say one of the male victims is a federal agent. The agent was in surgery and is expected to survive.

Police say they are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect. KVEO was not given a description of the subject.

However, police said the male suspect was seen driving away from the Stripes in a black colored Audi.

HPD asks the public to send any videos, or call in with any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts. To report call Harlingen PD at (956) 216-5400 or the Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.