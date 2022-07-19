COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A couple was booked into the Coleman County Jail and three young children were placed into Children’s Protective Services (CPS) custody Monday, after a small child was found wandering the streets in nothing but a diaper at 2:00 in the morning.

According to the Coleman Police Department (CPD), reports were called in of a small child walking in the roadway of Commercial Avenue and 4th Street with a dog.

Police, along with a Coleman Fire Department (CFD) member, found the child walking down the middle of Commercial Avenue. The child was taken to Coleman County Medical Center to be examined.

It wasn’t until 6:00 a.m. that CPD and CFD were able to identify and located the three-year-old child’s parents. Once they were finally identified, CPD noted that they lived several blocks from where the child was found.

Probable cause was developed and a search warrant was issued on the child’s and their parents’ residence. With assistance from the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office, CPD searched the home in the 400 block of West 2nd Street.

Police noted:

A quantity of Marijuana, along with smoking devices, scales, and packaging material were seized from the residence, all of which were within easy access of the small children living at that residence.

Parents, Jonathon Gibson and Melissa Ortega, both 27 years of age, were arrested for Endangering a Child, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Ortega and Gibson are now housed in the Coleman County Jail. KTAB/KRBC was able to obtain Gibson’s mug shot, but Ortega’s was not yet available.

The three-year-old child, along with two siblings – aged two and five years old – were taken into CPS custody.

Coleman Police say this investigation is ongoing.