Pregnant woman shot and killed on Christmas by ex-boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO (KFDX/KJTL) — Police in San Antonio said a pregnant woman was killed on Christmas day, and the suspect was the father of the baby.

The child, who was due in less than a month, didn’t survive the shooting.

Police say the 24-year-old woman was killed while her two and six-year-old children were in the home.

After fatally shooting the woman, police say the 27-year-old man shot himself.

He’s hospitalized in extremely serious condition.

The names of the people involved haven’t been released yet.