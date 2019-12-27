Pregnant woman shot and killed on Christmas by ex-boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO (KFDX/KJTL) — Police in San Antonio said a pregnant woman was killed on Christmas day, and the suspect was the father of the baby.
The child, who was due in less than a month, didn’t survive the shooting.
Police say the 24-year-old woman was killed while her two and six-year-old children were in the home.
After fatally shooting the woman, police say the 27-year-old man shot himself.
He’s hospitalized in extremely serious condition.
The names of the people involved haven’t been released yet.