1  of  4
Breaking News
Six new COVID-19 recoveries reported in Wichita Co., total now 22 Three COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wilbarger Co. Comanche Co. adds 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases; Kiowa, Stephens, Tillman counties also add cases Homicide investigation underway in Archer County
Live Now:
CORONAVIRUS: Fact not fear
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Procession for fallen San Marcos police officer held Monday

Texas News

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A procession carrying fallen San Marcos police officer Justin Putnam will begin Monday from Austin at 3 p.m.

San Marcos Police Department officer Justin Putnam, shot dead on April 19 2020 (Picture: KXAN/Alex Hoder)

The San Marcos Police Department is inviting people to find a safe place along Interstate 35 to show their support as the force brings Putnam home from Austin. Putnam will be taken to Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos.

The department said other locations to see the procession would be from the Yarrington Road exit, Blanco Vista neighborhood and along Wonder World Drive and the Wonder World Drive extension.

The department will also have bucket trucks stationed on the west side of the overpass.

Police say the procession will pass through Buda, Kyle and San Marcos around 3:20 p.m., and they want to remind people if others are around to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Putnam was killed Saturday night in what authorities described as an “ambush” while responding to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex on Hunter Road in San Marcos.

  • putnam support
    Signs and blue ribbons hang at the entrance of the Blanco Vista neighborhood where fallen San Marcos officer Justin Putnam lived (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
  • putnam support
    Signs and blue ribbons hang at the entrance of the Blanco Vista neighborhood where fallen San Marcos officer Justin Putnam lived (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
  • putnam support
    Signs and blue ribbons hang at the entrance of the Blanco Vista neighborhood where fallen San Marcos officer Justin Putnam lived (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
  • putnam support
    Signs and blue ribbons hang at the entrance of the Blanco Vista neighborhood where fallen San Marcos officer Justin Putnam lived (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
  • putnam support
    Signs and blue ribbons hang at the entrance of the Blanco Vista neighborhood where fallen San Marcos officer Justin Putnam lived (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
  • Crowd of people in the Blanco Vista neighborhood to honor Justin Putnam (KXAN Photo/Alex Caprariello)
  • Gabriela, 5, and Andres Reyes, 8, wait to honor fallen San Marcos officer Justin Putnam (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News