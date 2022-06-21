**WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Some readers may find the details of this crime disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.**

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was on probation for family violence when he allegedly killed his infant daughter while trying to muffle her screams.

Court documents state Raymond Medina, charged with Murder, admitted to being “too aggressive” with his 8-week-old daughter when he was trying to get her to stop crying the night of June 14.

When interviewed by police, he admitted that when she started crying, he forced her facedown onto the couch and covered her with a pillow while he spanked her, in an attempt to “muffle her screams”, according to the documents.

The documents state Medina admitted to putting the pillow over her head 5-6 times and also squeezed her sides and grabbed the back of her head.

Autopsy results of the 8-week-old infant showed signs of abuse, including “skull fractures caused by blunt force trauma, a large contusion on the head caused by multiple blunt force impacts, and broken ribs that were not consistent with CPR.”

Medina was sentenced to serve 3 years of probation for a separate Assault Family Violence case beginning in April.

He is now being held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling more than $2,100,000 for the Murder charge and a Motion to Revoke his probation.